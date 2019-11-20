LeBron James sets NBA triple-double record as LA Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder

LeBron James
James scored his fifth triple-double of the season in the win over Oklahoma City Thunder

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score a triple-double against every team in the league as his LA Lakers side beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107.

James registered 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win, for his 86th career triple-double.

"I really don't know what to think about it to be honest," said 34-year-old James.

"But it's a pretty cool stat and I'm glad it happened."

The victory kept the Lakers top of the Western Conference with 12 wins and two losses.

"My team-mates have made shots for me throughout my career; coaches have put me in a position to be successful," added James.

"Hopefully in all those triple-doubles I've got a winning record because that's what's most important."

Russell Westbrook, of the Houston Rockets, is close behind James with triple-doubles against 29 of the league's 30 teams.

Meanwhile, an injury-hit Golden State Warriors, beaten to the NBA title by Toronto Raptors last season, ended a run of seven defeats with a 114-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

It left them with a record of three wins and 12 losses this season and they remain bottom of the Western Conference.

