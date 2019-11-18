Surrey Scorchers win twice to keep BBL Cup hopes alive

Tayo Ogedengbe (left) had 53 points in total in his two weekend games for Surrey

Surrey Scorchers won two games in a row to keep alive their hopes of a BBL Cup quarter-final place.

The Scorchers, seeking to oust holders London Lions from a last-eight spot, beat Worcester and Plymouth.

Lions have two games to play but have to beat Surrey on Saturday in their final game next Saturday to qualify.

Elsewhere at the weekend, Leicester Riders clinched top spot in the North group as Sheffield lost to Glasgow, who also beat fourth-placed Cheshire.

Surrey came into the weekend with just a single win in the Cup but a lay-up on the buzzer by Tayo Ogedengbe brought them a 68-67 win at Worcester on Friday night.

BBL Cup South (W-L) 1. London Royals (8-2) Q 2. Bristol (6-3) Q 3. Worcester (6-4) Q 4. London Lions (3-5) 5. Surrey (3-6) 6. Plymouth (2-8)

On Sunday, Ogedengbe was again their hero, scoring 31 points in the 87-77 home win over Plymouth Raiders.

Even if London Lions beat Bristol on Wednesday, Surrey need only a win on Saturday to dump the holders out of the Cup.

If Bristol lose to the Lions, they would finish below Worcester in third place on the head-to-head record between the teams.

GB international Gareth Murray hit seven three-pointers in his 30 points as Glasgow prevented Sheffield winning the North group, and Greg Pryor added 34 points for the Rocks.

Ali Fraser was Glasgow's hero on Sunday as they won 88-78 at Cheshire, who finished fourth in the North.

BBL Cup North (W-L) 1. Leicester (7-3) Q 2. Sheffield (7-3) Q 3. Newcastle (6-4) Q 4. Cheshire (5-5) Q 5. Glasgow (4-6) 6. Manchester (1-9)

BBL Cup quarter-finals (single-leg games):

Leicester v London Lions or Surrey

London Royals v Cheshire

Sheffield v Worcester or Bristol

Bristol or Worcester v Newcastle