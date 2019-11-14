EuroBasket Women's qualifying: Eilidh Simpson stars as GB beat Poland

From the section

Eilidh Simpson scored 18 points on a rare start in Walbrzych

Great Britain's women made an assured start to their EuroBasket 2021 qualifying campaign with a 77-63 win against Poland in Walbrzych.

Eilidh Simpson hit 18 points to lead GB's scoring and Karlie Samuelson and Temi Fagbenle added 16 and 15 respectively.

Missing on-court leader Jo Leedham-Warner with a calf injury, GB always looked the more complete unit.

GB's next qualifier comes on Sunday when they play Belarus in Manchester.