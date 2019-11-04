Super League: Belfast Star up to fourth in table

CJ Fulton hit some late scores to maintain Belfast Star's advantage

Belfast Star remain undefeated at home in basketball's Super League as they beat an experienced UCD Marian side by 85-78 at De La Salle.

Star had a 15-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but held on to win despite a late fight back from the visitors.

Ben Marello was Star's top scorer with an impressive haul of 27 points.

The win moves the Belfast side into fourth place in the Super League table, ahead of UCD on goal difference.

It was a close affair in the first half, with Star up by one point at the end of the first quarter.

Marello continued his impressive scoring which helped see the Homeside build a double figure lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Dublin visitors did not go down without a fight, some good play by Barry Drumm, who scored 25 points, and Matt Kelly saw UCD come back into the game.

Though some big scoring plays from Sean Quinn and CJ Fulton down the stretch seen Star run out 85-78 winners.

"UCD always give us loads of problems and last night was no different even though they were a little under strength," said head coach Adrian Fulton.

"It was an exciting game for the crowd but both teams would probably hope to be a little more consistent."

"UCD started great, we made a run to get back in to it with some excellent play by Ben Marello who has settled in brilliantly as Delaney recovers."

"For me it's more about the win than the scoring," said Marello, who top-scored for his third consecuative game.

"That's why I am brought in, to help us win. If I score, it's great but as long as we get the win, that's all that matters."

"Coach has said many times that we don't lose at home. There's an attitude instilled in the team that we protect our place and we all take a lot of pride in insuring we do that."

Elsewhere in the league, DBS Eanna, who Star play next weekend, suffered their first defeat of the season against DCU Saints while Tralee Warrior's continued their good run of form beating Moycullen to go top of the league.