Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors star out for three months after hand surgery

Stephen Curry was injured driving for the net in the third quarter against Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out for at least three months after having surgery on a broken hand.

The two-time NBA most valuable player suffered the injury when he was driving to the basket in Wednesday's 121-110 defeat at the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors said the 31-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Curry has averaged 20.3 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists in the Warriors four games so far this season.