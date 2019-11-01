Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors star out for three months after hand surgery
-
- From the section Basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out for at least three months after having surgery on a broken hand.
The two-time NBA most valuable player suffered the injury when he was driving to the basket in Wednesday's 121-110 defeat at the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors said the 31-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
Curry has averaged 20.3 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists in the Warriors four games so far this season.