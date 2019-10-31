Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors guard suffers broken hand after fall

Stephen Curry was injured driving for the net in the third quarter against Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has suffered a broken hand after falling awkwardly in his side's 121-110 home defeat by the Phoenix Suns.

The injury to the left hand of the two-time NBA most valuable player happened during the third quarter of the match.

X-rays confirmed the break but no time frame has been given on how long 31-year-old Curry might be out.

The defeat in San Francisco means the Warriors have won one and lost three of their opening four games of the season.

"It's obviously been a tough start for us on many levels and obviously this puts us in a tough spot," said head coach Steve Kerr who has guided the Warriors to the NBA Finals in each of the previous five seasons, winning three.