BBL Cup: London Royals first to reach quarter-finals

Matt Scott has been averaging 20 points and eight rebounds this season for the Royals

London Royals became the first team to clinch a BBL Cup quarter-final spot when they beat Worcester Wolves 77-64 with Matt Scott scoring 21 points.

In the North group, Sheffield beat Newcastle 93-69 to be joined on top by Leicester, who beat Manchester 102-70.

Montell McRae's two free throws six seconds from time gave eight-man Cheshire a 74-72 win at Glasgow.

In the WBBL, Sheffield won for the first time, 79-72 at Manchester, with Kayla Thigpen scoring 21 points.

BBL Cup North (W-L) 1. Leicester (5-2) 2. Sheffield (5-2) 3. Newcastle (4-3) 4. Cheshire (4-4) 5. Glasgow (2-5) 6. Manchester (1-5)

Those two games left champions Sevenoaks, who beat London Lions 65-47 to register their 30th league win in a row stretching back to March 2018, as one of two remaining unbeaten teams.

The other is the Nottingham Wildcats, who held Cardiff to just 23 points in the first three quarters on their way to a 67-45 win.

Leicester held on to edge Durham 79-76, despite not scoring for the last four minutes of the game. There were also win for Oaklands, 73-65 over Caledonia, and Newcastle, who beat Essex Rebels 90-80.

BBL Cup South (W-L) 1. London Royals (6-0) Q 2. Bristol (4-2) 3. Worcester (4-3) 4. Plymouth (2-5) 5. Surrey (1-4) 6. London Lions (1-4)

Having won their first game of the season in midweek, BBL Cup holders London Lions lost again, 80-77 to previously winless Surrey, who had 24 points from Tayo Ogedengbe.

Cheshire went on to grab a fourth cup win in a row when they won 76-72 at home to Sheffield.

The Phoenix are now two wins ahead of Glasgow in the race for the fourth qualifying place in the North.

The Rocks' defeat to Cheshire came 24 hours after they had their opening-day win against the Manchester Giants reversed by a BBL disciplinary panel.