NBA: Golden State Warriors beaten by LA Clippers in new stadium

The Golden State Warriors were previously at the Oracle Arena for 47 years

The Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers in their first regular-season game at their new £1bn stadium.

The Clippers surged to a 141-122 victory in San Francisco, with Lou Williams scoring 22 points.

Stephen Curry was the game's leading scorer with 23 points but the Warriors, who lost two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant in July, struggled.

It is the first time the Warriors have played a regular-season game in San Francisco since 1971.

Elsewhere, Vince Carter became the first NBA player to play in 22 seasons when he appeared for the Atlanta Hawks.

The 42-year-old is the last active player drafted in the 1990s.

The Hawks registered a 117-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons.