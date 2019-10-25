NBA: Golden State Warriors beaten by LA Clippers in new stadium

View of Golden State Warriors v LA Clippers
The Golden State Warriors were previously at the Oracle Arena for 47 years

The Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers in their first regular-season game at their new £1bn stadium.

The Clippers surged to a 141-122 victory in San Francisco, with Lou Williams scoring 22 points.

Stephen Curry was the game's leading scorer with 23 points but the Warriors, who lost two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant in July, struggled.

It is the first time the Warriors have played a regular-season game in San Francisco since 1971.

Elsewhere, Vince Carter became the first NBA player to play in 22 seasons when he appeared for the Atlanta Hawks.

The 42-year-old is the last active player drafted in the 1990s.

The Hawks registered a 117-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

