BBL upholds Manchester Giants' appeal against Glasgow Rocks cup replay

Glasgow's Greg Pryor played 24 hours before he was clear to do so

The British Basketball League has upheld the Manchester Giants' appeal against the decision to replay their BBL Cup game against Glasgow Rocks.

The Rocks fielded three ineligible players, who scored 45 points in the original game, which they won 96-80.

Giants appealed, claiming the game should have been forfeited by Glasgow.

The BBL's three-man appeal panel unanimously upheld the Giants' appeal and awarded them the game by a 20-0 score in line with Fiba regulations.

BBL Cup North (W-L) Sheffield (4-1) Leicester (4-2) Newcastle (4-2) Cheshire (2-4) Glasgow (2-4)* Manchester (1-4)* *Table amended after Manchester appeal upheld

Americans Greg Pryor and Eli Pepper, plus France's Maxime Djo Ebala, were not registered in time to play in the Rocks' win, on the opening day of the BBL season on 20 September.

In the original decisions, the BBL Disciplinary Panel accepted that the Rocks acted in good faith in admitting their error in not registering the players in time.