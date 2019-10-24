NBA: Kyrie Irving scores 50 points on debut but Brooklyn Nets lose to Timberwolves
-
- From the section Basketball
Kyrie Irving scored 50 points on his Brooklyn Nets debut but could not stop his side slipping to a 127-126 overtime defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 27-year-old scored the most points by a player on a franchise debut, but missed a last-second shot to win.
Irving, who joined from the Boston Celtics in July, registered the seventh best points total in Nets history.
The previous best tally on a franchise debut was Kiki Vandeweghe's 47 for the Portland Trail Blazers in October 1984.