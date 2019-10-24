NBA: Kyrie Irving scores 50 points on debut but Brooklyn Nets lose to Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before joining the Nets

Kyrie Irving scored 50 points on his Brooklyn Nets debut but could not stop his side slipping to a 127-126 overtime defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 27-year-old scored the most points by a player on a franchise debut, but missed a last-second shot to win.

Irving, who joined from the Boston Celtics in July, registered the seventh best points total in Nets history.

The previous best tally on a franchise debut was Kiki Vandeweghe's 47 for the Portland Trail Blazers in October 1984.