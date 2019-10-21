Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans rookie will miss start of NBA season

Media playback is not supported on this device Zion Williamson was the number one pick in the NBA draft

Zion Williamson will miss the start of the NBA season for the New Orleans Pelicans after undergoing knee surgery.

The 19-year-old forward, the number one pick in June's NBA draft, picked up the injury during pre-season and missed his side's final warm-up match.

He is expected to return to action in six to eight weeks.

"Williamson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to address a torn right lateral meniscus," the Pelicans said in a statement.

Williamson was named college player of the year after his only season for Duke last year, in which he averaged 22.6 points.

The NBA season gets underway on Tuesday when the Pelicans take on the Toronto Raptors.