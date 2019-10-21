BBL Cup: Sheffield beat Newcastle to top North group

Sheffield Sharks captain Mike Tuck played for England in the Commonwealth games in 2018

Sheffield Sharks became the latest team to top the BBL Cup's North group when they came back to beat Newcastle Eagles 83-80 in overtime at the weekend.

Also in the North, Cheshire won 82-64 at Manchester to close on fourth-placed Glasgow, who lost 88-66 to Leicester.

The South group's leaders London Royals won 84-82 at Surrey to stay unbeaten.

The WBBL has four teams unbeaten after two weeks of the Championship following wins for Manchester, Nottingham, Durham and champions Sevenoaks.

A three-pointer from veteran Mike Tuck and two free throws Mackey McKnight in the last minute and a half of the overtime period clinched the win for the Sharks, who scored the 12 points of regulation time for force the extra period.

BBL Cup North (W-L) 1. Sheffield (4-1) 2. Leicester (4-2) 3. Newcastle (4-2) 4. Glasgow (2-3) 5. Cheshire (2-4) 6. Manchester (0-4)

"For us to come back from 17 points down and take it to overtime and then win on the road is huge for our confidence," said Tuck. "Four wins in a row now - it's all about keeping this momentum going."

Cheshire's win at Manchester came on the back of 32 points from Jalen Hayes and gives the Phoenix the same number of wins as Glasgow, who had no answer to Leicester's 22-4 run in the second quarter in their defeat to the Riders.

In the South, London Royals were trailing with four and a half minutes remaining against Surrey before grabbing their fifth win of the season but crosstown rivals the London Lions, winners of the League and Cup double last season, are still looking for their first win of the season after coming close but losing 97-94 to Bristol Flyers.

BBL Cup South (W-L) 1. London Royals (5-0) 2. Worcester (4-2) 3. Bristol (3-2) 4. Plymouth (2-3) 5. London Lions (0-3) 6. Surrey (0-4)

Plymouth and Worcester split their weekend double-header - the Raiders winning 83-53 at home on Sunday after Worcester edged their home leg 104-100.

In the WBBL, Sheffield Hatters are still waiting for a first win after the Nottingham Wildcats seized control of their game with a a 24-4 run in the third quarter.

Great Britain's Georgia Jones hit five there-pointers in her 26 points as the Mystics won 88-44 at Oaklands and 22 points from Cat Carr took Sevenoaks past Newcastle 67-59.

Nicolette Fong led with 21 points as Durham Palatinates stayed unbeaten with an 83-49 win against BA London.