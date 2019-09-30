Super League: Belfast Star suffer first defeat of the season by champions Tralee Warriors

Champions Tralee Warriors ran out 93-86 winners over Belfast Star in Kerry

Belfast Star suffered their first defeat of the Super League season after losing 93-86 to champions Tralee Warriors in Kerry.

After a strong start by Star, Tralee pulled away to lead 30-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Star guard Delaney Blaylock, who joined in the summer, was the game's leading scorer with 28 points.

"Star are a great side," said Tralee player and legendary Kerry GAA man Kieran Donaghy.

"They pushed us at points last season on our way to the title.

"They are still young and just need some time to settle. I'm sure they'll have a great season."

Star opened the encounter with a quick 5-0 run.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Tralee then set the tone for the game with 13 unanswered points, with their American Keith Jumper leading the charge.

Kieran Donaghy believes Star's CJ Fulton is one of Irish basketball's hottest prospects

Adrian Fulton's men made improvements in the second quarter, but struggled to get the game to a single-digit deficit before the half.

CJ Fulton and Aidan Quinn contributed in the second quarter to give Star a fighting chance.

Rapolas Buivydas and former Belfast Star man Paul Dick's scored to keep Tralee ahead in the second half of the game, but despite impressive scoring from Tralee, the Belfast side refused to go away.

It was a four-point game with three minutes left on the clock, but it was as close as Star would get to the Warriors.

Star's Keelan Cairns and Blaylock, helped apply the pressure, but it was Dick who came back to haunt his former club with a dagger three-pointer to seal the game.

Donaghy praises standard after beating Star

"There were over 700 people there," added Donaghy.

"There were high-flying dunks and impressive shooting. Both teams were led by Irish International coaches, too, in Pat Price and Adrian Fulton."

Aidan Quinn contributed to Star's scoring in the second quarter but couldn't close the gap

The four-time All-Ireland winner has been a strong proponent of promoting Irish basketball and was particularly delighted to see young Irish players shining in the country's top tier.

"It was great to see two seventeen year olds in CJ Fulton and Rapolas Buivydas running the game at some points," he said.

"CJ is one of the best young Irish talents and I'm sure there will be American colleges looking him."

Belfast Star travel to Clontarf to play Pyrobel Killester on 5 October, with Tralee facing DBS Eanna in Dublin on the same night.

Elsewhere, DBS Eanna and Neptune made it two wins from two and Moycullen and DCU Saints picked up their first wins of the season.