Basketball World Cup: Spain beat Argentina to win first title for 13 years

Spain last won the title in 2006 with a 70-47 win over Greece

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the Basketball World Cup in Beijing, their first title for 13 years.

The Spaniards scored 14 of the first 16 points and never lost their lead to the 2004 Olympic champions.

Phoenix Suns point guard and tournament MVP Ricky Rubio managed 20 points and three assists, while NBA champion and Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol added 14 points and seven assists.

Both teams had previously qualified for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Sergio Scariolo's side have now won two World Cup titles, their first coming in 2006.

Argentina, meanwhile, last reached the final in 2002 and won the inaugural competition in 1950.

Earlier in the day, France took their second successive World Cup bronze medal with a 67-59 win over Australia.