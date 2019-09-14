Basketball World Cup: United States record worst ever finish

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell managed a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists

Defending champions the United States finished seventh in the Basketball World Cup in China, their worst finish in the tournament's history.

Gregg Popovich's team beat Poland 87-74 in their final match on Saturday to avoid a third defeat in a row.

Team USA have failed to win a medal at the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The back-to-back World Cup holders had not lost in 58 international games - a run stretching back to 2006 - prior to their shock quarter-final defeat by France.

They then lost their subsequent qualification match to Serbia 94-89 to set up Saturday's classification game in Beijing to take seventh overall, their lowest position since the competition began in 1950.

They have still qualified to defend their Olympic title in Toyko next year.

Sunday's final will see Spain, winners in 2006, face Argentina, who last reached the final in 2002 and won the inaugural competition in 1950.