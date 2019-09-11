Basketball World Cup: USA beaten by France in quarter-finals in China

France have never reached the final of the Basketball World Cup but did finish third in 2014

Holders the United States suffered a shock 89-79 loss to France in the quarter-finals of the Basketball World Cup in China on Wednesday.

The US had won the past two World Cups and not lost in 58 international games, a run stretching back to 2006.

France were 51-41 ahead in the third quarter before the United States moved into a 72-65 lead, but the French fought back to take the victory.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Rudy Gobert finished with 21.

France will play Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday, with Spain taking on either Australia or the Czech Republic in the other match.

This will be the first time the United States have failed to win a medal at the World Cup since 2002, when they finished sixth.

As well as winning the past two World Cups, they have also won the past three Olympic titles.