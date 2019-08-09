EuroBasket qualifying: GB aim to take control of group

Myles Hesson hit 13 points for GB as they ground out a 71-63 win in Kosovo

Great Britain v Luxembourg (Manchester, Saturday) Live on BBC Sport website, app & connected TV: 18:50-22:00

Great Britain's men will look to take control of their EuroBasket qualifying group against Luxembourg in Manchester.

New coach Nate Reinking led the team to a tough 71-63 win in Kosovo on Wednesday and knows Luxembourg cannot be dismissed as basketball minnows.

"They know their stuff. We're going to have to be very very good defensively," said Reinking, who will remember GB's defeat in Luxembourg two years ago.

The game is the second qualifier for GB as they seek to make the main draw.

"They're very good - they've been together for a long time and they're very well coached and very well-drilled," added Reinking, who played for GB in the 2012 Olympics.

Like GB, Luxembourg opened their campaign with an eight-point win over Kosovo, who would be eliminated from contention if they lose at home to Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Group G P W L F A Pts PD Luxembourg 1 1 0 88 80 2 8 Great Britain 1 1 0 71 63 2 8 Kosovo 2 0 2 143 159 2 -16

The players are also aware of the significance of GB's qualification group, which is the last chance to make the main draw, where they would meet France, Germny and Montenegro.

"It's very important - it puts us in a good position going into the last two games," said London Royals forward Ashley Hamilton. "At this point we can't afford to drop any games."

GB's EuroBasket programme for August

7 August: Kosovo 63-71 Great Britain (Mitrovica)

Sat 10 August: Luxembourg (19:00, Manchester)

Sat 17 August: Kosovo (19:00, Manchester)

Wed 21 August: Luxembourg (18:00, Luxembourg City)