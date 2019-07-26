Nate Reinking: Former guard appointed Great Britain men's head coach

Reinking in action for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Nate Reinking has been appointed as the new head coach of the Great Britain men's national basketball team.

The 45-year-old is a former GB guard and assistant coach and will succeed Alberto Lorenzo for the EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifying programme next month.

American-born Reinking said: "The Great Britain national team has been a huge part of my life and career not only as a player but as a coach."

Reinking leaves his role as head coach of NBA G League side Canton Charge.

Both home matches in the pre-qualifying programme against Luxembourg (10 August) and Kosovo (17 August) will take place at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester.