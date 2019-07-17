Russell Westbrook joins Houston Rockets from Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook became the first player in 51 years to score the '20-20-20' triple-double in April

Russell Westbrook will leave behind "an immense legacy" at Oklahoma City Thunder after his move to Houston Rockets.

The 30-year-old's trade to Houston was announced on Tuesday, with Chris Paul joining Thunder in return.

Westbrook is an eight-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring leader.

He was described as "the most important player in the brief history of the Oklahoma City Thunder" by general manager Sam Presti.

In a statement, Presti said: "He has left an indelible mark on this team, city and state.

"None of us could have anticipated the player he has become. Russell and his wife Nina, their three children, his brother and his parents will always remain part of the Thunder family."

Westbrook was named the NBA's most valuable player for the 2016-17 season and won Olympic gold at London 2012.

In April, he became the second player in NBA history to score a '20-20-20' triple-double.

"There is no way to adequately describe our appreciation for what he has meant to Oklahomans," Thunder chairman Clayton I Bennett added.

"His legacy here is immense, and he will be honoured by the team for all he has done."