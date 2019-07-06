EuroBasket: Great Britain women lose to France in semi-final

Great Britain's women will play for a EuroBasket bronze medal on Sunday after losing 63-56 to France in their historic semi-final in Belgrade.

With top-scorer Temi Fagbenle held to 10 points by the world number four side, Rachael Vanderwal led GB with 12 points and Chantelle Handy added 11.

The defeat means GB will play the loser of the Serbia v Spain semi-final.

Head coach Chema Buceta's side were the first British team, male or female, to reach this stage of the competition.

By doing so they have already secured their placed in February's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

No GB basketball team has ever qualified for an Olympics in its own right, previously having only appeared when taking a host-nation berth.

Serbia meet Spain at 19:30 BST on Saturday in the other semi-final in Belgrade. The final is due to take place at 19:15 BST on Sunday.

GB made a 13-2 start to the game against one of the world's best basketball nations and were still level at half-time.

They shocked France with their intensity in the first quarter, hitting 13 points in a row - six of them to Vanderwal - as they posted their early lead and kept the favourites scoreless for almost five minutes.

But France's centre Sandrine Gruda did an exceptional job defending Fagbenle, who had hit 20-plus in the previous four games.

She also led France's relentless offensive rebounding effort, giving the favourites plenty of second chances to score that were a major factor in deciding the game.

France's scoring response to GB's start flowed mainly from bench player Marine Johannes, who went on to lead their effort with 20 points.

France took the lead at the start of the second quarter but three-pointers from Handy, Samuelson, Vanderwal and Janice Monakana meant the sides went into the interval tied 34-34.

In the third quarter, GB again struggled to keep France off the boards at their end and trailed 47-38 after Brea Hartley's three-pointer, then hit back in kind with three-pointers from Handy and Vanderwal and trailed 52-46 after three quarters.

The final 10 minutes saw GB's on-court leader Jo Leedham-Warner score six of GB's 10 points, but they only scored free throws in the last four and a half minutes as their fairytale trip from Riga to Belgrade, from 150-1 outsiders to medal contenders, ground to a disappointing halt.