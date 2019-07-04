EuroBasket Women: GB edge Hungary to reach semi-finals

Great Britain came to the EuroBasket finals as 150-1 outsiders but are now playing for a medal

Great Britain held on to reach the EuroBasket semi-finals with a 62-59 win over Hungary in their quarter-final in Belgrade.

It means they are now certain to play Olympic qualifying games next year.

Temi Fagbenle again led the scoring with 29 points for GB, who meet France or Belgium in Saturday's semi-final.

Jose Maria Buceta's squad led by 14 points in the third quarter, but were only safe when Karlie Samuelson hit two free throws six seconds from time.

Britain, who became the first home nation to make a EuroBasket last eight when they qualified from the tournament in Riga, conceded the first seven points of the game to the team that was first to make the last eight.

Eilidh Simpson, Chantelle Handy (twice) and Georgia Jones all hit three-pointers as GB took the second quarter 17-9 to reach a double-digit lead.

Fagbenle continued after the interval with eight more points as GB led held their double-digit advantage but Hungary came back strongly in the fourth quarter.

GB's lead of 58-51 with 2:44 remaining evaporated as Agnes Studer and Yvonne Turner hit threes, putting Hungary within a point (60-59) with 45 seconds remaining.

That was the end of their scoring, however, as Samuelson finished the game with two sure free throws to send GB into two weekend games with European medals at stake.

"I don't know if I can say that I expected this team to make the semi-finals but this team is just so special," said GB's Johannah Leedham-Warner.

"We're just enjoying the ride, man. We're trying to get a medal now - we've actually got a chance."