Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors chief says no player will ever wear departing star's #35 jersey again

Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors' co-chairman Joe Lacob says no player will ever wear the number 35 jersey worn by Kevin Durant under the current ownership.

The 30-year-old is set to sign for the Brooklyn Nets in a deal worth £129m.

Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 and won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. He was also named Finals MVP on both occasions.

"He carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court," said Lacob.

"As he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey.

"As long as I am co-chairman of this team, no player will ever wear number 35 for the Warriors again."

Durant will join the Nets after the free agency period ends on 6 July with D'Angelo Russell set to head to the Warriors as his replacement.