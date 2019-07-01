Kevin Durant: Golden State Warriors forward set to sign £129m Brooklyn Nets deal

Durant ruptured his Achilles in his final appearance for the Warriors last month

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant is set to sign for the Brooklyn Nets, after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

The 30-year-old small forward will join the Nets after the free agency period ends on 6 July.

The contract is reported to be a four-year deal worth $164m (£129m).

Durant won back-to-back championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and was named as the Finals MVP on both occasions.

The announcement was made on social media by his company-owned sports business network The Boardroom. The statement said: "Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on 6 July."

In game five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Durant returned to an injury-riddled Warriors team after a month-long absence.

But his return was marred by a rupture to his right Achilles tendon, which could see him sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season.

Durant joined the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and averaged 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per regular-season game during his three-year stay in San Francisco.