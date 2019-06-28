EuroBasket Women: Great Britain left needing to win final game after Spain loss

Temi Fagbenle top scored for Great Britain with 20 points

Great Britain's women lost 67-59 to Spain in Riga in the second game of their EuroBasket campaign and must now win their final group match to make the play-offs.

GB were level with less than two minutes left but could not hold on.

Only the top team in each four-team group qualifies automatically for the quarter-finals, with second and third going into a play-off.

It means GB, who beat Latvia in their opener, must defeat Ukraine on Sunday.

Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 20 points as Karlie Samuelson and Johannah Leedham-Warner added nine each.

Spain's Astou Ndour top scored with 23 points for the European champions.

GB led 34-31 at the half but Spain then took control.

However, Leedham-Warner, GB's hero against Latvia in the opening game, hit a three with four minutes remaining and then scored two more on the drive after a Fagbenle basket to tie the scores with one minute 58 seconds remaining.

Spain's Cristina Ouvina hit a three and Silvia Dominguez added two more to leave GB five points adrift with 44 seconds to go as Spain thwarted their attempts to post the shock of the tournament against the world's second-ranked team.