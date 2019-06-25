Sacramento Kings: Former executive Jeffrey David jailed for £10.5m fraud of team

David exploited sponsorship agreements connected to the Kings' move to the Golden 1 Center in 2016

Former Sacramento Kings executive Jeffrey David has been jailed for seven years after stealing $13.4m (£10.5m) from the team to buy luxury homes.

David also bought a private jet membership and gave his family money.

The 44-year-old convinced two of the teams' major sponsors to bring forward payments and fraudulently siphoned them into one of his personal accounts.

David had claimed he intended to sell the homes, reimburse the Kings and keep any profit from himself.

"That story is not credible. It's not worthy of belief," said judge William B. Shubb.

"I don't believe that was his intention. It doesn't make sense."

David reportedly earned more than £280,000 a year before an annual bonus during his time with the Kings.

According to the Sacramento Bee, David's scheme unravelled after he had left for a similar position with the Miami Heat in 2018.

A Kings member of staff discovered files on his old computer, revealing details of the scheme and sparking a Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation.