NBA: Toronto Raptors fan hangs photo of Kawhi Leonard in Louvre

By Sam Harris

BBC Sport

Toronto Raptors fan hangs picture in the Louvre

Move over Mona Lisa, the famous Louvre art museum in Paris now has a new iconic piece in its collection.

But rather than oil on canvas, or a statue carved from marble, it's a poster of the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard dunking over the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Raptors' official Instagram account posted the photo after their 4-2 series victory over the Bucks, with the caption "Hang this in the Louvre".

Raptors Instagram post of Kawhi Leonard
The original Raptors post

Now a Toronto fan visiting Paris has obliged, placing a poster of the Raptors forward's ferocious dunk among the collection of the world's biggest gallery.

Instagram user Athina Vandame posted images and a video of herself placing the photo on a stand with the caption: "If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why."

Toronto Raptors fan Athina Van Dame hangs the picture in the Louvre

Obviously BBC Sport does not condone people placing their own pictures in art galleries, but the Raptors and their fans are clearly loving life in their first NBA Finals.

Their best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors is currently tied at 1-1 after the first two games in Canada, with the series now moving to Oakland, California for game three, which tips off in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Could the NBA Finals provide Warriors or Raptors fans with another iconic moment, worthy of a place in the world's most prestigious art gallery? You never know.

