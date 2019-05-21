NBA play-offs: Golden State Warriors into fifth straight NBA Finals after eliminating Portland Trail Blazers
- From the section Basketball
The Golden State Warriors are through to their fifth straight NBA Finals after a 119-117 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined to claim the game-clinching score in Portland.
The pair produced triple-double performances as the defending champions ensured they swept the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series 4-0.
They will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the Finals.
Golden State join the Boston Celtics (1957-66) as the only team ever to reach at least five consecutive NBA Finals.