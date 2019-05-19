BBL Play-off Final: Leicester Riders thrash London City Royals for third straight title

By Rob Dugdale

BBC Sport at the O2 Arena

Rob Paternostro (Leicester Riders)
Leicester Riders' Rob Paternostro has been named BBL Coach of the Season five times

Leicester Riders won the BBL Play-offs title for a third season in a row by beating the London City Royals 93-61 in the final at the capital's O2 Arena.

Leicester's defensive intensity again proved decisive in a final as they held London to just 25 second-half points.

Tim Williams led Leicester's scoring with 20 points and Jamell Anderson and JR Holder added 17 and 14 respectively.

Matthew Bryan-Amaning crowned a fine season with 19 points for the Royals and Orlan Jackman added 16.

The Royals stayed in touch in the opening two quarters with a Leicester side that has regularly won trophies in the last five years and their former Great Britain player Bryan-Amaning looking to make his presence felt close to the basket towards the end of the first half.

Down just 44-38 when Jackman scored the first basket of the second half, the Royals then conceded 11 unanswered points in a run triggered by Leicester's Holder and Williams.

After the Riders went on a further 11-2 run, inspired by three-pointers from Anderson and Pierre Hampton, the Royals were 24 behind and they posted just 10 points in a third quarter in which the final was all but decided.

More to follow.

