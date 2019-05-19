BBL Play-off Final: Leicester Riders thrash London City Royals for third straight title

Leicester Riders' Rob Paternostro has been named BBL Coach of the Season five times

Leicester Riders won the BBL Play-offs title for a third season in a row by beating the London City Royals 93-61 in the final at the capital's O2 Arena.

Leicester's defensive intensity again proved decisive in a final as they held London to just 25 second-half points.

Tim Williams led Leicester's scoring with 20 points and Jamell Anderson and JR Holder added 17 and 14 respectively.

Matthew Bryan-Amaning crowned a fine season with 19 points for the Royals and Orlan Jackman added 16.

The Royals stayed in touch in the opening two quarters with a Leicester side that has regularly won trophies in the last five years and their former Great Britain player Bryan-Amaning looking to make his presence felt close to the basket towards the end of the first half.

Down just 44-38 when Jackman scored the first basket of the second half, the Royals then conceded 11 unanswered points in a run triggered by Leicester's Holder and Williams.

After the Riders went on a further 11-2 run, inspired by three-pointers from Anderson and Pierre Hampton, the Royals were 24 behind and they posted just 10 points in a third quarter in which the final was all but decided.

More to follow.