NBA: Young Philadelphia 76ers fan writes emotional letter to Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid vs Toronto Raptors

A nine-year-old Philadelphia 76ers fan has written a letter to centre Joel Embiid after he was seen crying following his team's NBA play-off loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard's dramatic buzzer-beater secured a 92-90 win and clinched a 4-3 series victory for the Raptors over the 76ers in the NBA's Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Joel Embiid crying

After the loss, Embiid was seen in tears on his way back to the changing room, a moment that clearly struck a chord with nine-year-old fan Olivia Djamoos.

She decided to write a letter to Embiid to remind him that "it's OK to lose sometimes".

76er's fan Olivia's note to Joel Embiid

Speaking to 6ABC News the nine-year-old said: "I thought he showed his emotions. I knew he was upset that he lost. I've lost basketball games too.

"I am sad, but I'm OK with it because I've won a bunch of games too, and same with Joel Embiid."

Other NBA stars have come out in support of Embiid with Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert saying: "Only losers think that crying is a sign of weakness.

"It only shows a how much a competitor and winner you are."

Find out more

Top Stories

More on Man City's Premier League title win

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you