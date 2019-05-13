Trolling, sad Embiid and that curse: How Drake watched the NBA play-offs

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Toronto win play-off series with buzzer beater

The Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, with a buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard sealing a 92-90 win in the deciding game of their Eastern Conference semi-final.

Toronto are back in the conference finals for the second time in four seasons, and for Raptors fans the win was sweet revenge for a heartbreaking game-seven defeat by the 76ers 18 years earlier.

Rapper and Raptors super fan Drake, whose support for sports teams has become something of a curse, took ownership of his hex and protected his beloved team by watching the game in a pair of Philadelphia 76ers shorts, with proof posted on his Instagram Story…

Drake has had an ongoing, if light-hearted, beef with the 76ers for some time and used his next post to troll celebrity Philadelphia fans including comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Meek Mill.

He posted "Have a good summer boys! #ProtectKawhiatallcosts" with a picture of a sad-looking 76ers centre Joel Embiid from his college days.

It's not the first time that Embiid had been the subject of Champagne Papi's mirth in this series. In game five, Drizzy was seen courtside openly mocking Embiid's trademark aeroplane celebration as the Raptors romped to a 125-89 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.

All fun and games of course, but spare a thought for Philadelphia's likeable 'big', whose mantra of "trusting the process" will be severely tested after he was moved to tears by the game-seven loss.

With the series now clinched, Drake's Raptors will meet the number one seeds the Milwaukee Bucks in the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference Finals, which begin on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.