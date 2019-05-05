Kieron Achara: Scotland captain retires as Glasgow Rocks lose BBL quarter-final

From the section

Kieron Achara captained Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Kieron Achara's career came to an end as Glasgow Rocks lost their BBL quarter-final 140-132 on aggregate to London City Royals.

Achara, 35, had three spells with Rocks, as well as stints with clubs in Italy, Spain, Greece and Bulgaria.

An Olympian in 2012, he won 105 Great Britain caps, and led Scotland to a fourth-place finish at last year's Commonwealth Games.

Rocks exit the play-offs despite winning Sunday's second leg 72-65.

The Scottish side were defeated 75-60 in the first match at the Crystal Palace Sports Centre.