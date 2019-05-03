BBL Play-offs: Rocks legend Kieron Achara eyes O2 Final place

Kieron Achara's Glasgow Rocks reached the BBL Cup Final this season.

BBL Play-offs 2019: Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals (second leg) Live: Sunday, 5 May - 16:50-19:00: BBC Red Button, Sport website, app and connected TV

Glasgow Rocks and former Great Britain forward Kieron Achara says he aims to finish his career in the BBL Final at the O2 Arena in London this month.

Achara, 35, announced in March that he would retire at the end of the season, which means he now has has only the Rocks' play-offs campaign left.

"I try not to think about that. When the play-offs started I planned on five more games," He told BBC Sport.

"My goal is to do everything I can to get us to London and win that final."

BBL Play-off Quarter-finals London Lions (1) v Plymouth (8)

Leicester (2) v Cheshire (7)

Newcastle (3) v Sheffield (6)

London Royals (4) v Glasgow (5)

The Rocks are seeded fifth and play BBL Trophy winners London City Royals - who finished fourth in the league - over two legs in the first round of the play-offs.

The 6ft 11in Achara played 105 times for GB, including in the 2012 Olympics in London. He has also played professionally in Italy, Greece, Bulgaria and Spain since leaving Duquesne University in the United States.

"Once I announced that I was retiring it took a lot of weight off my shoulders," he said. "I'm leaving with no regrets because I'm leaving on my own terms.

"Also I'm playing at a decent standard - I wouldn't want to carry on and drag a decent team down!"

Almost every team he has played against since March have been quick to pay their respects to him on the court.

"It's been overwhelming and I found it hard to hold back the emotions at times," he admitted.

"This week in training I've been aware that it could be two games, it could be four games or five. I've just tried to enjoy it because it could be over very soon."