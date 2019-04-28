NBA play-offs: Round one review and what to expect in round two

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (2) scored 45 points and had 11 rebounds during their second-round win over the Philadelphia 76ers

The first round of the NBA play-offs ended and the second began this weekend, with Denver finally overcoming the San Antonio Spurs 120-103 to win their divisional-round match-up 4-3, and the Toronto Raptors beating the Philadelphia 76ers 108-95 to take the first game of their Conference semi-final.

So what have we learned and what should we expect over the next two weeks?

Could Houston end Golden State's run?

James Harden averaged 36 points per game during the regular season for the Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors, reigning champions and winners of three of the past four titles, look as vulnerable as they have in years. They took six games to beat the seventh-seed Clippers, lost centre DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season with a quad injury, and generally look as though they need a collective kick up the backside.

Houston breezed past the Utah Jazz in five games, and have James Harden in record-breaking mood. He became only the third player to average 36 points per game during the regular season.

They are also healthy - last year they came agonisingly close to knocking out the Warriors in the Conference finals, only to lose star point guard Chris Paul through injury when they were ahead 3-2 in the series.

A collective shooting meltdown in the deciding game seven ended their season, and the Warriors duly dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the title.

This time they get their crack at the Warriors a round earlier in the Conference semi-finals. Despite it being only the second round of four, many NBA observers believe the Rockets are best placed of any of the remaining teams to knock out the Warriors and guarantee a new champion.

The threat from the north

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the favourites to be named the regular season MVP

If you will forgive a Game of Thrones reference, winter is coming.

While the Golden State Lannisters are bogged down with their provincial squabbles in the Westeros Conference, the real threat may be coming from the freezing cold north.

The Milwaukee White Walkers (Bucks) had the best record in the NBA this season and blew away the Detroit Wildlings (Pistons) 4-0 in the first round.

They even have their own ice-breathing dragon in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 24-year-old Greek phenomenon who is among the favourites to be named the regular season's most valuable player.

Taking the place of the Starks in this laboured metaphor as the next obstacle are the Boston Celtics. They made easier than expected work of the Indiana Pacers, winning 4-1, and have shown signs after a frustrating season that they have found a rotation that makes the most of their deep, talented squad.

The Celtics will put up a determined defence of Winterfell, but you get the sense the Bucks are building towards a more spectacular end to the season with still two episodes (rounds) to go after this one.

Can Lillard stay hot?

Portland's Damian Lillard waved goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder after eliminating them in five games

Damian Lillard had a series for the ages for the Portland Trail Blazers, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1. He averaged 33 points per game, shot a ridiculous 48% from three-point range, and ended the series with a buzzer-beater from closer to the half-court line than to the arc.

Lillard has been one of the more underappreciated stars in the league outside of Portland for several year but, by comprehensively beating the Thunder and particularly their combustible point guard Russell Westbrook - to whom he "waved goodbye" after the series-winning shot - he ensured all eyes will be on him in the second round.

As for Oklahoma, another first-round exit to end a decade that started with so much promise. In 2010 they were the envy of the league with their trio of young talent - Westbrook, Harden and Kevin Durant. All three have gone on to win the league's most valuable player award, but OKC have only made the Finals once (losing 4-1 to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012) and only Westbrook remains in the team.

In the second round the Trail Blazers will play the Denver Nuggets, who were taken all the way to seven games by the San Antonio Spurs despite finishing the regular season with the second best record in the Western Conference.

The difficultly they had with the seventh-seeded Spurs will only encourage the doubters who say the Nuggets are a gimmick team overly reliant on the versatility of their Serbian centre Nikola Jokic, who averages nine assists per game - the most of any player left in the play-offs. But if Jokic can pass, shoot and rebound at the same rates he did in the first round, the Nuggets will be favourites.

Do Philly need Embiid to succeed?

Joel Embiid averaged 23 points and 12.4 rebounds during the regular season

What could be the most intriguing match-up of the Conference semi-finals is the Philadelphia 76ers against the Toronto Raptors.

Philadephia beat the pesky Brooklyn Nets in five games, despite their star centre Joel Embiid missing a game through injury. After a blip in the first game against the Orlando Magic, Toronto won the next four games to progress.

Embiid's health could play a big part in the outcome of this series. When he is on the floor there are few players in the NBA that can match his skillset - 7ft 3in tall with the ability to dominate on offence and defence, but nagging injuries to his gigantic frame have been a theme of his career so far.

There is more to the 76ers than Embiid - you could argue they have the best starting five in the league - but if they are going to make it to the Conference finals for the first time in 18 years, they will need their big man to shine.

The Raptors have been tormented recently in the play-offs by LeBron James, losing to his Cleveland Cavaliers for the past three seasons.

They also now have a bona-fide superstar in Kawhi Leonard, and one of the most improved young players in the league in Pascal Siakam.

To fall again at this hurdle with LeBron out of the picture would be devastating for such a well-run team.