NBA play-offs: Golden State Warriors lose 129-121 to LA Clippers but lead series 3-2

Steve Kerr has won three NBA titles as Golden State Warriors head coach

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says his side seemed to take victory for granted after their surprise 129-121 play-off loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A Warriors win would have secured a 4-1 series victory and ensured their place in the Western Conference semi-final against the Houston Rockets.

However, they will now travel to Los Angeles for a sixth game.

"We weren't right from the very beginning," Kerr, 53, said.

The Warriors, who lead the best-of-seven series against LA by 3-2, are chasing a fourth Western Conference title in five seasons.

"We seemed to take it for granted that we were going to be okay. I knew they weren't going to go down without a fight," Kerr added.

"I expected us to come out and play better and win the game."

The Houston Rockets secured their semi-final place with a 100-93 win over the Utah Jazz that sealed a 4-1 series victory.