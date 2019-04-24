Damian Lillard scores 50 points as Portland beat Oklahoma to advance in NBA play-offs

Lillard scored 50 points including 10 three-pointers and got seven rebounds and six assists

Damian Lillard scored a dramatic three-point buzzer-beater from 37 yards to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 118-115 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a 4-1 series win.

It capped a remarkable night for Lillard, who scored 50 points.

At one stage in the fourth quarter the Thunder led by 15 points, with Paul George scoring 36 points.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 10th NBA play-off triple-double.

But it was not enough as the Thunder were knocked out in the first round for the third season in a row.

The Blazers will play either the Denver Nuggets or the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semi-finals. Denver lead that series 3-2 after Tuesday night's 108-90 victory.

In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 115-96 to seal a 4-1 series win and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-100 for a 4-1 series win.

