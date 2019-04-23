NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks win to set up Boston Celtics semi-final

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points for the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons to establish an unassailable 4-0 lead and set up an Eastern Conference semi-final against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks ensured they progressed in the post-season for the first time since 2000-01 with a 127-104 win on Monday.

The Houston Rockets failed to reach the semi-finals as they lost 107-91 to the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference.

The Rockets lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said it was important his side "take a second to enjoy" their progress after failing to make it past the first round in eight previous attempts.

"It's a good night for Milwaukee. It's a good night for the Bucks," he added.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have not won a play-off game since the 2007-08 season and set an NBA record with their 14th consecutive play-off loss.