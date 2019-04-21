NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics beat Indiana Pacers to reach semi-finals

Boston at Indianapolis
Boston (green shirts) claimed the final quarter 37-34 at Indiana's Bankers Life Fieldhouse venue

Boston Celtics became the first team to advance from the NBA play-offs, taking an unassailable 4-0 lead over Indiana Pacers in the best-of-seven series.

Celtics trailed 49-47 at half-time but had the better of both final two quarters to seal a 110-106 win.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, they face either Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons, with the Bucks having a chance to progress 4-0 on Monday.

Houston Rockets can also clinch a 4-0 win on Monday against Utah Jazz.

Sunday's late games feature series more evenly poised at 2-1: LA Clippers lead Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic are ahead against Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder are in front against Portland Trail Blazers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you