NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers stun Golden State Warriors with record comeback

Landry Shamet put the Clippers ahead late on with this three-pointer

The Los Angeles Clippers produced the biggest NBA play-off comeback to stun the Golden State Warriors 135-131 and level their first-round series.

The eighth seeds rallied from 31 points down in the second half to beat the defending champions, with shooting guard Lou Williams scoring 36 points.

It beats the 29-point recovery the Los Angeles Lakers managed against the Seattle Supersonics in 1989.

The best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series is now tied at 1-1.

The Warriors led 73-50 at half-time before a flurry from star point guard Stephen Curry, who hit 29 points, put the hosts 94-63 ahead in the third quarter in Oakland.

But the Clippers cut the gap to 108-94, before outscoring the top seeds 41-23 in the final quarter.

Williams hit a jump shot over Klay Thompson to bring his side within a point and, after Thompson missed a three-point attempt, Landry Shamet converted one of his own to put the Clippers two points up with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Curry missed a potential game-winning three before Clippers centre Montrezl Harrell made two free throws to ensure victory.

Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins, who returned this season after a year out with a torn Achilles, suffered a quad injury in the first quarter.

Coach Steve Kerr described the injury as "significant" and said Cousins is "going to be out for a while".

The third match of the series is in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers secured a dominant 145-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets to level their Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1.

Centre Joel Embiid scored 23 points and point guard Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the third seeds.

Game three is on Thursday in New York.