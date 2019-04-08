Golden State Warriors beat Los Angeles Clippers in final regular-season game

The Golden State Warriors wore throwback jerseys to celebrate their 47 years at the Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors won their final regular-season game at the Oracle Arena as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 131-104 on Sunday.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Kevin Durant 16 as the Warriors secured top seeding in the Western Conference.

The Warriors, who have been at the Oracle for 47 years, will move to a new facility in San Francisco next season.

"For 47 years, Warriors fans have stuck with us through thick and thin," head coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday.

"Let's be honest, most of those years have been a little thin."

The players wore jerseys from the so-called 'We Believe' era, when they reached the NBA play-offs in 2007-08.

The victory was the Warriors' fifth in a row and gives them a home advantage in the West play-offs.