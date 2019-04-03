NBA: Oklahoma's Russell Westbrook scores 20-20-20 triple-double

Russell Westbrook is the first player in 51 years to score the '20-20-20' triple-double

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook became only the second player after NBA great Wilt Chamberlain to score a '20-20-20' triple-double - and dedicated it to murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Westbrook scored 20 points and made 20 rebounds and 21 assists in a 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hussle, 33, was shot dead in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"That was for my bro," 30-year-old Westbrook said.

"That wasn't for me, that's for Nipsey - 20 plus 20 plus 20. Rest in peace Nipsey."

Westbrook also holds the record for most triple-doubles - reaching double digits in three of five categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals) in a game - in a season with 42.

Chamberlain managed 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers against Detroit in 1968.

Play-off-bound Thunder are competing with the San Antonio Spurs for the seventh seed spot in the Western Conference.