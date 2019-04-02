NBA: Golden State Warriors trio fined for criticising officials
Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been fined for criticising officials following a loss at Minnesota.
Green was fined $35,000 (£46,000), while Curry has been told to pay $25,000 (£33,000) - both for "impugning the integrity of NBA officiating".
Durant was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials.
Golden State lost 131-130 in overtime to the Timberwolves last Friday.