NBA: Golden State Warriors trio fined for criticising officials

Curry was fined for statements made on officiating

Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been fined for criticising officials following a loss at Minnesota.

Green was fined $35,000 (£46,000), while Curry has been told to pay $25,000 (£33,000) - both for "impugning the integrity of NBA officiating".

Durant was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials.

Golden State lost 131-130 in overtime to the Timberwolves last Friday.