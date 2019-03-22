Kieron Achara: Former Great Britain captain to retire at end of Glasgow Rocks' season

Kieron Achara captained Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Former Great Britain captain Kieron Achara will retire from basketball at the end of Glasgow Rocks' season.

The 35-year-old turned professional in 2008 and started his third spell with the Rocks in 2015.

Capped 105 times for Great Britain, the forward also had spells with clubs in Italy, Spain, Greece and Bulgaria.

Achara played for GB at the 2012 Olympics in London and led Scotland to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I feel like I am still performing well for Glasgow but my interest has increasingly veered towards forging my next career," said Achara.

"Having played at so many different environments, and enjoyed many rich and varied experiences, I'll now look to put my knowledge together in a different environment, either in sport or in business.

"But I know I've been fortunate to have had the opportunities given to me, from captaining Scotland and GB, to featuring at an Olympic Games and at EuroBasket finals, earning a scholarship to Duquesne University in the USA, and to being able to come home and finish my career with the Rocks.

"And, of course, my biggest wish is that I can sign off on a high by helping them to win the BBL play-off title in May."