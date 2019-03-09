WBBL Trophy: Sundberg says Leicester won't take Durham lightly

Leicester Riders beat Sevenoaks Suns in the WBBL Trophy semi-finals

WBBL Trophy final - Leicester Riders v Durham Palatinates Date: Sunday, 10 March Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Tip-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live across the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

WBBL Trophy favourites Leicester Riders will not be taking opponents Durham Palatinates lightly in Sunday's final in Glasgow, says head coach Jesper Sundberg.

Defending Trophy winners Leicester defeated league leaders Sevenoaks in the semi-final, but Sundberg says Durham - who are in the final in their first WBBL season - are dangerous.

"We had a tough time beating Durham at home. Now they have a new American player, so they're even tougher," he added.

Durham beat Cup winners Sheffield in the semi-final.

"It's a fantastic achievement for us - no one expected us to get this far so I'm really proud," said Durham head coach Lee Davie, who was voted WBBL Coach of the Month.

"We earmarked this tournament from the start of the year because we felt we could have a serious go at it - and to get within touching difference of this in year two is fantastic."

Their new player is Theairra Taylor, described by Davie as "a veteran player with high-level European experience who's been in big games".

He added: "I like how we can now play in various styles and we can really match up with the top three [Sevenoaks, Leicester and Sheffield]."

Sundberg, in his first season with Leicester, had promising guard Holly Winterburn leading the scoring and producing some of her best basketball alongside American guard Brea Elmore.

"Holly's been playing well for a while now - hopefully she'll keep that going," said Sundberg

"It's just the first step in her career - for us, we're taking small steps too but I think we're on the right track."