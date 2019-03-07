NBA: LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan in all-time points scoring

LeBron James shoots to overtake Michael Jordan's record

LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan to move fourth on the NBA's all-time points scorer list in the LA Lakers' 115-99 defeat by the Denver Nuggets.

James, 34, who netted 31 points against the Nuggets, has scored 32,311 points, surpassing Jordan's tally of 32,292.

He achieved the feat in 1,190 games, compared to Jordan's 1,072.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant have scored more points than James, who began his NBA career with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The Ohio-born player joined Miami Heat in 2010, returning to the Cavs four years later before switching to the Lakers last July in a four-year deal worth $154m (£116m).

James appeared to send a message to Jordan with "thank you MJ" written on his shoe.

Last month James became the first player to move on to the NBA's top 10 all-time scoring and assists lists.

He has won three NBA titles - twice with Heat in 2012 and 2013, along with another with the Cavs in 2016, appeared in the past eight NBA Finals and has been named the league's most valuable player on four occasions.