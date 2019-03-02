Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks in third-highest scoring game in NBA history

Chicago Bulls point guard Zach LaVine (right) scored a career-high 47 points in win over Atlanta Hawks

The Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in the third-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Chicago's Zach LaVine and Atlanta's Trae Young scored career-highs of 47 and 49 respectively in the marathon game, which went to a fourth overtime.

Both teams also set club records for points scored in a game.

"I've never been part of a game that long," LaVine said. "I airballed one [missed the backboard completely] because I was so damn tired."

Power forward Lauri Markkanen made three free throws in fourth overtime to secure the win for the Bulls.

The Finn finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, who topped their 156-155 quadruple-overtime win at Portland in March 1984.

Despite the victory, Chicago remain 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 18-45 win-loss record, while Atlanta sit one place above on 21-42.

The highest scoring game in NBA history was the Detroit Pistons' 186-184 win over Denver Nuggets in December 1983.