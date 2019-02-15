BBL Trophy: Williams warns London Royals 'we're not in the final yet'

Matthew Bryan-Amaning is one of five Royals players with Great Britain experience

Glasgow Rocks v London City Royals (BBL Trophy semi-final second leg) - Sunday 17 February Live: on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV 16:55-19:00. Replay: on BBC Red Button, Sport website, app and connected TV 22:00-00:05

London City Royals coach Junior Williams will demand his players stay focused for Sunday's BBL Trophy semi-final second leg away to Glasgow Rocks.

Royals, in their first season in the BBL, won the home leg 86-66 as they aim to make the final, also in Glasgow, against capital rivals London Lions.

"It only takes one guy to have a really good offensive night and Glasgow can become a problem," said Williams.

The Rocks are looking to make their second final of the season after coming up short in January's BBL Cup final against the Lions - their 10th final defeat in a row.

Williams' squad is currently fourth in the BBL standings and contains five players with Great Britain experience.

Rocks v Royals - tale of the tape Royals lead by 20 points (86-66) from the first leg in London

Rocks have averaged 100 points in their three home games in 2019

Royals have won six of their last seven league games

Royals beat the Rocks 84-70 in the league in December but have not played in Glasgow before

"It was something we wanted to do - not only quality players but British players too," said Williams, explaining his recruitment policy. "They're all from London - a lot of them from south London, too."

One of the GB caps is Matthew Bryan-Amaning, who has played professionally in Mexico, Japan and Argentina as well as Europe.

"He's a pretty special talent - we wanted to be sure he was locked in for the season," said Williams. "Once he decided 'I'm here for the season' it was a no-brainer really."

If Royals make the March final in Glasgow, it would be only the second all-London final in BBL history, coming almost 22 years after the London Towers faced London Leopards in the 1997 Play-offs final.

"I think I went to that game - I was playing at Crystal Palace at the time," said Williams. "The rivalry was huge - I went down to a [Leopards v Towers] game at Docklands Arena and those games were definitely big-time - the rivalry was massive.

"But right now, we are a young team getting our feet wet in the league and trying to focus on us. The rivalry stuff will always be there - it's not going anywhere - we have to make sure we're still around and playing good basketball."