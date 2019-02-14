Joel Embiid: Philadelphia 76ers centre jumps over actress Regina King

Embiid landed feet first into MSG Networks statistician Dave Fried having vaulted actress Regina King

Sitting on the front row of a NBA game is a dangerous place to be - just ask Oscar nominated actress Regina King.

The 48-year-old was watching the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, when in the third quarter, she was vaulted by all 7ft and 17st 8lb of Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid as he tried to keep the ball in play.

He managed to just graze her hair, before crashing feet-first into MSG networks statistician Dave Fried, who was sat behind the scorer's table.

"Yoooo. Thank you God and Joel Embiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted," King, who is nominated for best supporting actress for the film If Beale Street Could Talk at the Academy Awards and has already won a Golden Globe for the role, later tweeted Embiid.

Embiid apologised to Fried after the match, saying: "I shouldn't have done that."

"This is a regular season game and I think at that point we were up by 15 or so, that's my fault, " he told MSG. "Maybe next time I do that, I shouldn't try and land with feet first, I am so sorry."

Fried, who took a foot to the chest, got a hug from Embiid, put his glasses back on and carried on with his work.

"As soon as he was coming I said 'oh no', I knew what would happen, there was nothing I could do," said Fried. "It hurt for a second, but he made sure to miss Regina King which was pretty good on his part, but I am ok."

Embiid scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the game as the 76ers beat the Knicks 126-111.