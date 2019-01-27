BBL Cup: London Lions beat Glasgow Rocks to win first title in 11 years

London Lions triumphed in the lowest-scoring cup final in the BBL's 30-year history

London Lions won the BBL Cup for the first time since 2008 as they beat Glasgow Rocks 68-54 in the final in Birmingham.

The Lions, leaders of the BBL championship, were never behind as they consigned the Rocks to their 10th successive defeat in a BBL final.

It was the lowest-scoring BBL Cup final in the league's 30-year history.

Brandon Peel top scored for the Lions with 21 points to win the Most Valuable Player award.

"This is arguably the greatest moment of my career so far as a Lion," he said. "I didn't come from a very winning background, so this means everything to me right now."

The first half set the tone for the low-scoring affair, London coming out on top 30-20, with Glasgow relying on their Scottish contingent of Kieron Achara, Gareth Murray and Alasdair Fraser for 14 of their points.

American forward Peel, the only player to reach double figures in the first half, added 10 more points in the third quarter as the Lions pulled away to a 13-point lead.

He also finished with 14 rebounds in a fine all-round performance while Justin Robinson added 13 points and seven assists.

Although the Rocks reduced the arrears to seven points (54-47) at the start of the final period, the Lions again upped their offensive rebounding effort to go on a 7-0 run and win their first BBL silverware for 11 years.

Kenny Carpenter finished with 13 points and Bo Zeigler 12 for the Rocks.

"It's very special for the club and all the individuals on the team," said Vince Macaulay, Lions head coach. "Yes, we're winning a title now with the guys you see in yellow, but you've got to remember the people who helped us get here along the way."

Glasgow coach Daryl Wood said the Lions "took away a lot of our strengths" adding: "I think we treated this as a final rather than a game of basketball ... we need to take some key learning points away from today."