WBBL Cup final: Sheffield Hatters beat Sevenoaks Suns to win trophy for first time

'Unbelievable!' Sheffield Hatters win WBBL Cup with last-gasp three-pointer

Sheffield Hatters won the WBBL Cup as they beat Sevenoaks Suns 62-60 in a dramatic final in Birmingham.

Despite leading for most of the game, the Hatters needed a three-point shot from Helen Naylor with 0.9 seconds left to win the trophy for the first time.

Helen Gorrell led the Hatters' scoring on 16 points with 15 for Sarah Toeaina, named the game's most valuable player.

The Suns were led by Cat Carr, who had 21 points and 10 assists, and Janice Monakana, who added 14 points.

Sheffield made the better start, holding the Suns scoreless for more than six minutes in the first quarter as they posted a 10-point lead in the first seven minutes.

Sevenoaks came within four points at the end of the first half as Carr hit seven points in a row but the Hatters, led by Gorrell's aggressive offensive play, restored a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Sevenoaks' 8-1 start to the final period sparked a surge that gave them the lead following a three from Jess Good with 3:38 remaining and, despite Sheffield's strong response, Carr's shot from the top of the key with 7.4 seconds remaining seemed to have completed a Suns victory.

Out of the timeout, Sheffield stayed patient before Naylor splashed her belated winner to give Sheffield victory.