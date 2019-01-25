Fulton to become Hall of Fame inductee

Danny Fulton (left) and his son Adrian are both regarded as legends of Irish basketball

Former Ireland coach Danny Fulton is set to be inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame.

The Star of the Sea stalwart will be one of six inductees at a special ceremony in May, in the run-up to Basketball Ireland's 7th anniversary next year.

Fulton was at the helm of the country's senior men's side for over a decade.

He also guided the Under-19s to Ireland's first ever underage win in a European competition.

Fulton, whose son Adrian was captain of what is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest-ever basketball sides, led Belfast club Star to back-to-back National League titles in 1998 and 1999.

He will be inducted alongside legends of the Irish women's game Susan Moran and Siobhan Caffrey while Kelvin Troy, Paudie O'Connor and Liam McHale.